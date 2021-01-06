Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! Stagecoach Theatre, Music Theatre of Idaho, & Idaho Shakespeare Festival Take Home Prizes!
Check out the list of winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 Boise Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Music Theatre of Idaho
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Xpressions Dance Academy
Best Ensemble
JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2020
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Tin Roof Tacos
Best Theatre Staff
Boise Little Theater
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Music Theatre of Idaho
Costume Design of the Decade
Trina Rhoads - ALL SHOWS. - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2016
Dancer Of The Decade
Amanda Watson - CHESS - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Kelliey Chavez - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019
Director of a Play of the Decade
Colton Pometta - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Sun Valley Shakespeare Festival - 2019
Favorite Social Media
Music Theatre of Idaho
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Patricia Walker White
Lighting Design of the Decade
Dan Allers - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019
Original Script Of The Decade
Becky Kimsey - INVISIBLE EDDIE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019
Performer Of The Decade
Rachael Lewis - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
JEKYLL AND HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Morrison Center - 2020
Set Design Of The Decade
Sterling Blackwell - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSOCAL - Stagecoach Theatre - 2016
Sound Design of the Decade
Nate Thomas - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Idaho Shakespeare Festival
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Morrison Center Endowment Foundation
Vocalist Of The Decade
Rachael Lewis - NEWSIES - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2019
Volunteer Of The Decade
Music Theatre of Idaho
The 2020 Regional Awards are also brought to you by BroadwayWorld Stage Door!
