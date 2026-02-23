Opera Idaho Performs NOCHE DE SERENATAS in May

🎭 NEW! Boise Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boise & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera Idaho will perform Noche de Serenatas in May. The performance is on Monday, May 25, 2026 at 7:30 PM as part of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival.

Noche de Serenatas brings together the passion of Spanish zarzuela and the vibrant energy of mariachi for one unforgettable evening.

Featuring Idaho’s own Mariachi Sol de Acapulco, the Opera Idaho Orchestra led by Cuban-American conductor Iván del Prado, and a lineup of internationally acclaimed Latin-American and crossover vocalists — plus a few special guest appearances — this concert celebrates the rich musical traditions that shape our stories.