Sutton Foster to Star in 2026 Sun Valley Music Festival Gala Concert

Tony Award-winning Broadway star Sutton Foster will be the featured guest artist at The Sun Valley Music Festival 2026 Gala Concert. Scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6, her appearance at the Festival's only fundraising concert will provide an evening of unforgettable music. (Note: the Gala Concert will be Aug. 6, not Aug. 4, as previously announced.)

An Evening With Sutton Foster

The performance takes place at 6:30 p.m. in the beautiful outdoor setting of the Sun Valley Pavilion. Audience members can experience Sutton Foster's unparalleled artistry either inside the 1,600-seat Pavilion or from the lawn, which features a state-of-the-art big screen and sound system. All ticket holders at the $300 level and above are invited to a 5 p.m. preconcert cocktail reception at the Sun Valley Lodge Terrace, and all Sponsor Package ticket holders are also invited to an 8 p.m. postconcert dinner at Trail Creek Cabin Pavilion at Sun Valley Resort, featuring the opportunity to meet Sutton Foster. Ticket sales for the Gala Concert support the Sun Valley Music Festival and help keep its concerts and education programs free for everyone.

How to Attend

Ticket prices range from $1,500 to $100. The $1,500 Sponsor Package includes VIP parking, premium reserved concert seats, a preconcert cocktail reception and a private postconcert dinner at Trail Creek Cabin Pavilion at Sun Valley Resort, featuring the opportunity to meet and take a photo with Sutton Foster. Tickets at the $600 and $300 levels include the preconcert cocktail reception and preferred reserved seating in the Pavilion. Reserved Pavilion seats are also available at $125 and $100. General admission lawn tickets are available for $100. The concert will be broadcast on the Pavilion's state-of-the-art big screen and sound system, which provide an exciting concert experience from anywhere on the lawn.

Gala sales open to the public on April 22 at 9 a.m. Tickets are available online at svmusicfestival.org or by calling 208.622.5607. Sponsor Package tickets are available only by phone, while lawn tickets are available only online. Annual Fund donors of $1,250 and above and Encore Society members will have the opportunity to purchase Gala tickets prior to the public on-sale date; further information will be provided these groups via email.

Sun Valley Music Festival Presents: An Evening With Sutton Foster

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

Sun Valley Pavilion (300 Dollar Rd., Sun Valley, ID).

Concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for Pavilion and lawn seating, as well as for the preconcert reception.

Visit svmusicfestival.org for concert details.

About Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award-winning and seven-time Tony-nominated Broadway powerhouse whose dazzling talent, magnetic stage presence, and infectious energy have captivated audiences for over two decades. She originated the role of Millie Dillmount in "Thoroughly Modern Millie," for which she won her first Tony Award. She won her second playing Reno Sweeney in "Anything Goes," and she has also starred in "Shrek the Musical," "The Music Man" and "Sweeney Todd." A triple-threat actress, singer and dancer, she most recently starred in the Broadway revival of "Once Upon a Mattress." On television, she starred in the critically acclaimed series "Younger" and has appeared in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Sesame Street." Whether lighting up a Broadway marquee or a screen, Sutton Foster delivers unforgettable performances that leave audiences inspired and uplifted.