Opera Idaho Performs THAIS in March

Opera Idaho will present the opera Thais at the Egyptian Theatre on March 27 and March 29, 2026. The performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on March 27 and 2:30 p.m. on March 29. The theater is located at 700 W. Main St. in downtown Boise.

Thais is a staged opera presented for a live audience and is open to attendees of all ages. The performances are expected to feature professional vocalists and staged production elements typical of the company’s mainstage programming.

Tickets for Thais are available for purchase online, with prices starting at approximately $90 for the March 27 performance and exceeding $123 for some seating options. Audience members can select their preferred performance date and seating section through the event’s ticketing system. Advance purchase is recommended due to limited seating capacity at the venue.

Opera Idaho regularly presents operatic productions and concerts throughout the year at venues in Boise and surrounding areas.