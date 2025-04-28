The Boise Philharmonic Will Host the Encore Ball Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Boise Philharmonic will host its annual fundraising gala, the Encore Ball, on Friday, May 30, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM at the Treefort Music Hall in downtown Boise. ​ This year's theme is Spring in the Air. Attendees can look forward to live performances by members of the Boise Philharmonic, gourmet dining, and opportunities to support the organization's educational and community outreach programs.​

The Encore Ball serves as a vital fundraiser, ensuring the continued success of the Boise Philharmonic's performances and educational initiatives throughout the Treasure Valley. Community members are encouraged to attend and support the arts in Boise.

Your night will feature: A delightful cocktail reception with spring-inspired cocktails and passed appetizers. Complimentary glass of champagne at check-in. A wine raffle plus silent & live auctions featuring exclusive experiences and packages for all. A performance featuring selections from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Plus a gourmet dinner inspired by the fresh flavors of spring.

