Play House Boise Keeps the Show Going with SOCK IT 2 YA Series

Play House Theater is making the best out of a bad situation by creating a new video series called "Sock It 2 Ya" Theatre, starring the actors of the Playhouse theater, Idaho Press reports.

Episode 1, on the Play House YouTube channel and their Facebook page, was directed by Brandon Freeman and Christina Lane Hawkins with puppeteer Nick Roberts. The videos feature handcrafted puppets designed by Krissy Adcock from QT Booty Blvd.

The theater has also started doing podcasts with the actors, along with accepting donations through their GoFundMe page.

"They're good enough to be submitted to the Sundance Film Festival," Play House Director Daniel Boynton said, about the videos, adding that the writers and directors are hoping to submit them for this year's competition.

Cover photo by Brian Myrick for the Idaho Press.





