Jerry Seinfeld Comes to the Morrison Center in September

Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt! America's favorite comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, is taking the stage at the Morrison Center this fall.

Don't miss your chance to see this legendary comedian. Known for his ability to turn everyday situations into comedic gold, Seinfeld has been entertaining audiences for over 40 years. From his iconic series "Seinfeld" to his latest Emmy-nominated Netflix specials, he has proven time and time again that he is a master of his craft.

The performance is on September 5.

