OFFBEAT CHRISTMAS Comes to Aspire Community Theatre

The performance is on December 18.

By: Oct. 21, 2025
OFFBEAT CHRISTMAS Comes to Aspire Community Theatre Image
Offbeat Christmas is coming to Aspire Community Theatre this holiday season. The performance will take place on December 18 at The Midge and Pepper Smock Family Theatre at the Kroc. 

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online now.

Not your run-of-the-mill Christmas show, Aspire is bringing you OFFBEAT Christmas! From the creative mind of our Resident Music Director, Presley DuPuis, enjoy a unique and original Christmas concert/show chock full of holiday songs and cheer that is anything but ordinary!  One night only - don't miss it!



