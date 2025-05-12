Boise Locals Bring New Musical BL!NK To Life At SheDFW Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hot-pink and heart-forward, BL!NK is a new original musical by Grace Ward and Elke Myers, premiering August 2025 at the SheDFW Summer Theater Festival at UT Arlington.

Directed by Dallas local and CEO of MusicalWriters Rebecca Lowrey, BL!NK follows two women in STEM whose viral dating app puts their friendship-and values-to the test.

With a femme-forward creative team and catchy, emotionally charged songs, BL!NK reimagines what it means to be ambitious, neurodivergent, and unapologetically seen.

Co-produced by SheDFW Arts and MusicalWriters, the show marks a bold debut from Ward/Myers Musicals.

