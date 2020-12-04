Boise Little Theatre Will Present CHRISTMAS CAB CAB
You can watch live from Facebook.
Boise Little Theater will bring you Christmas Cab Cab on December 12, 2020, with TWO shows, "The Nice List" at 6:00 pm, and "The Naughty List" at 8:00 pm.
There will be no in-person audience but you can watch it live on Facebook. Tickets to "The Naughty List" are on sale now: https://fb.me/e/3X83RQpxN.
Just in time for the giving season, now you can support our nonprofit community theater by shopping! There are so many new opportunities that we made a special page for you to browse: http://boiselittletheater.org/supportbyshopping/.