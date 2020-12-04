Boise Little Theatre Will Present CHRISTMAS CAB CAB

Boise Little Theater will bring you Christmas Cab Cab on December 12, 2020, with TWO shows, "The Nice List" at 6:00 pm, and "The Naughty List" at 8:00 pm.

There will be no in-person audience but you can watch it live on Facebook. Tickets to "The Naughty List" are on sale now: https://fb.me/e/3X83RQpxN.

Just in time for the giving season, now you can support our nonprofit community theater by shopping! There are so many new opportunities that we made a special page for you to browse: http://boiselittletheater.org/supportbyshopping/.

