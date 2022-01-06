Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Birmingham Awards
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Griffin Simmons - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kelleybrooke Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kelleybrooke Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JT - Aggie Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Marc Raby - HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery
Best Direction Of A Stream
Joey Lay - HOGWASH! - The Actors Charitable Theatre
Best Editing Of A Stream
Martez Nalls - PRETTY FIRE - Terrific New Theatre w/ Encore Theatre and Gallery
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Colby Giles - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre
Best Musical
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Kloe Justice - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Hayden Pack - I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT - Lighthouse Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Kazarious Brown - HOGWASH! - The Actors Charitable Theatre
Best Play
I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT - Lighthouse Theatre Company
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jessica Gallahar - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tavares Cook - HIS SHADOW - Enore Theatre and Gallery
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
A VERY MERRY COVID CHRISTMAS - CharACTers Children's Theatre
Best Streaming Play
HOGWASH! - The Actors Charitable Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Marcel van der Wel - MARY POPPINS JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Haylee Pack - I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT - Lighthouse Theatre Company
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
MATILDA JR - Aggie Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
SKELETON CREW - Encore Theatre and Gallery