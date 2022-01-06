Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Birmingham Awards

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre Wins Best Musical!

Jan. 6, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Griffin Simmons - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kelleybrooke Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Kelleybrooke Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JT - Aggie Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Marc Raby - HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery

Best Direction Of A Stream
Joey Lay - HOGWASH! - The Actors Charitable Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream
Martez Nalls - PRETTY FIRE - Terrific New Theatre w/ Encore Theatre and Gallery

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Colby Giles - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre

Best Musical
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Kloe Justice - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Hayden Pack - I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT - Lighthouse Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Kazarious Brown - HOGWASH! - The Actors Charitable Theatre

Best Play
I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT - Lighthouse Theatre Company

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jessica Gallahar - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tavares Cook - HIS SHADOW - Enore Theatre and Gallery

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
A VERY MERRY COVID CHRISTMAS - CharACTers Children's Theatre

Best Streaming Play
HOGWASH! - The Actors Charitable Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Marcel van der Wel - MARY POPPINS JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Haylee Pack - I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT - Lighthouse Theatre Company

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
MATILDA JR - Aggie Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
SKELETON CREW - Encore Theatre and Gallery


