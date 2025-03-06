Theatre Tuscaloosa's LIGHTS, CAMERA, AUCTION! to Launch 10th Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Tuscaloosa hosts the tenth annual online fundraising event Lights, Camera, Auction! (LCA) March 27-30. The funds raised from this event help Theatre Tuscaloosa serve its mission to provide quality theatrical experiences to the community of West Alabama.

Bidding opens March 27 at 9 a.m. and closes March 30 at 9 p.m. This year's auction can be viewed now at 32 Auctions or theatretusc.com. LCA includes items such as meals and hotel stays, handmade treasures, tickets to local events, gift cards, bundles, and more. Items will be added daily for preview on Theatre Tuscaloosa's 32 Auctions page for potential bidders to view before the auction. As a special celebration of LCA's 10th anniversary, this year's offerings will also include three exciting experiences: dinner and a show on Broadway with a star, a Disney vacation, and a week in Italy!

"This is our tenth annual auction," Theatre Tuscaloosa Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "For my final LCA as Executive Producer, I hope we not only meet our goal but surpass it beyond our wildest dreams."

To participate, bidders can navigate to the LCA 2025 page on 32 Auctions (https://www.32auctions.com/LCA2025) OR https://www.theatretusc.com/lights-camera-auction. Bidders create a free account with 32 Auctions to begin bidding on items starting March 27 at 9 a.m.. The participant who places the highest bid for each item at the close of the auction will be the winner of that item. Bids must not be deleted or edited once placed. Winners will be contacted via the contact information they provide through 32 Auctions.

Payments may be made online, in person at the ticket office, mailed to Theatre Tuscaloosa, or submitted by phone at 205.391.2277. Cash, check, or credit/debit cards will be accepted. Winners may pick up their items at the Theatre Tuscaloosa Ticket Office during regular business hours. If in-person pickup is not possible, items can be shipped at the winner's expense.

Donations are being accepted for the auction through March 20. Those who would like to donate items, experiences, or services, to the auction can pledge their support at www.theatretusc.com or deliver their donation to the ticket office during regular business hours (Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.). Theatre Tuscaloosa is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, so the value of donated items will be tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

