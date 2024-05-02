Theatre Tuscaloosa's ANYTHING GOES Moves to The Bama Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Tuscaloosa will relocate and reschedule its summer musical, "Anything Goes," to the Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa on August 1 - 4 due to unforeseen construction delays at the Bean-Brown Theatre.

"Anything Goes" will have an abbreviated run at the Bama Theatre August 1 - 4. Performance dates and times are as follows: August 1 at 7:30 p.m.; August 2 at 7:30 p.m.; August 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and August 4 at 2 p.m. There will not be a pay-what-you-can night for "Anything Goes" because of this abbreviated run.

"Renovations have been underway in the Bean-Brown, and due to some unforeseen construction delays, we have decided to move 'Anything Goes' to the Bama Theatre." Executive Director Tina Turley said. "When we reopen the Bean-Brown we want it to be perfect, which is taking longer than initially projected."

Shelton State started construction on the Bean-Brown this season after water damage expedited some much needed renovations. Theatre Tuscaloosa last sold out the Bama Theatre in January with "Ragtime," and hopes to do the same with "Anything Goes."

"Subscribers will be mailed new tickets for 'Anything Goes,' and seat locations will be as similar as possible to their Bean-Brown seats," Managing Director Adam Miller said. "Since we're compacting the run to just one weekend, some subscriber's tickets will be moved to new week days to accommodate this change."

Auditions for "Anything Goes" will go on as scheduled on May 5 & 6 in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall. Those auditioning should be aware of the changed performance dates and include updated conflicts on the online audition form. Those who have already filled out an audition form should log in to Theater Forms and edit their response. Visit https://www.theatretusc.com/anythinggoes to find the online audition form and more information regarding auditions.

These delays will also impact the 2024-25 season ticket renewal timeline. More information will be released as plans develop.

More details are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Play Broadway Games