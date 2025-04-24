Theatre Tuscaloosa to Host Bean-Brown Theatre Grand Reopening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Tuscaloosa will host a black-tie event for the Bean-Brown Theatre Grand Reopening July 18 at the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

This black-tie evening includes a ribbon cutting, sparkling toast, the exclusive opening night performance of "Anastasia," intermission refreshments, an after-show dessert reception, and a limited-edition commemorative keychain. During the red carpet event, Theatre Tuscaloosa will also unveil the Paul and Susan Looney Legacy Endowment Giving Tree installation. This installation features leaves, acorns, and doves each dedicated to an endowment donor, signifying the community's support of Theatre Tuscaloosa.

"We are so thrilled to officially open the newly renovated Bean-Brown Theatre and reveal our Giving Tree," Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "This event will mark the beginning of a new era. 'Anastasia' is my final production here as Executive Producer, and soon there will be someone with a fresh new vision for this organization. I am overjoyed to be able to hand over this beautifully renovated space to the next generation of leadership."

The Grand Reopening also marks the opening night performance of "Anastasia," the 2024-25 season's concluding production. "Anastasia" will continue its run July 19-28 in the Bean-Brown Theatre.

"We want to make this event as special as possible for our organization," said Managing Director Adam Miller. "This homecoming will be a significant milestone in Theatre Tuscaloosa's history, and we hope to share it with our patrons, donors, volunteers, and all our TT family."

Tickets for the Bean-Brown Theatre Grand Reopening go on sale May 30 for Star+ donors and June 6 for the general public. Tickets for this black-tie event are $75. The Bean-Brown Grand Reopening is July 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bean-Brown Theatre.

