Terrific New Theatre Reveals 2025/2026 Programming

“The Book Club Play” will be the first production of Terrific New Theatre's 2025/2026 season in its new theatrical space. It will open August 14, as the premiere offering in what is being referred to as “2025/2026: The Full Return of TNT.” The title references TNT's mini-season of 2024/2025, which consisted of four productions. This new, full season will include six presentations: four plays, one musical, and one play with music.

Running through August 31, Karen Zacarias' “The Book Club Play” will be directed by Bethe Ensey (last season's director of “POTUS”). Seven actors, six who are new to the TNT stage, bring the book club to life where laughter, secrets, and literary surprises abound. As tensions arise, and hilarious truths are revealed, friendships are tested and identities uncovered. The play features the humor that audiences have come to associate with TNT.

“The Book Club Play” stars Jennifer Spiegelman, Luke Otwell, Daniel Bussey, Hannah Rice, Deztonie Cunningham, Isaiah Pierce and Sam Torres. Rice was featured in last season's opener, “Sunday in the Park with George.” Austin Helmers designed the set with lighting design by Scott Littleton, projections by Marty Higginbotham, and costume design by Diane Faulkner. Lori Mercer will serve as stage manager, and Joshua Rauterkus will be assistant stage manager.

The remainder of TNT's season includes the musical “The Spitfire Grill,” by James Valcq and Fred Alley, in October 2025, and David Lindsay-Abaire's “Ripcord” in December 2025. Del Shores' world premiere of “The Recipe Box” is slated for February 2026, followed by David Greig's “The Events” in April 2026. Rounding out the season is Dolores Hydock's return to the TNT stage in “I Carry Your Heart with Me,” by Jennifer Blackmer, in June 2026.

Season tickets and single-show tickets are now on sale. Information can be found on the TNT website.