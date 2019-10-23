Terrific New Theatre Offers Another Alabama Premiere!

For this season's "Written in the South" series, Terrific New Theatre is serving up another Alabama premiere - this one from a Mississippi playwright and college professor. "Paper Thin," by T.K. Lee, will run Nov. 14-24 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Set on the rooftop of a farmhouse in the small hills of northern Mississippi, "Paper Thin" tells the story of Lucrece and Gerald, who have had a good marriage. Late in life, they had one child, Charlie, as they'd planned, and now, after watching Gerald recover from heart surgery, Lucrece has reminded Gerald of another thing they'd planned on: Getting a divorce. Lucrece declares the time has come, but she must first come to terms with the secrets she will have to share - secrets she and Gerald have held onto so long they feel like family themselves. As the drama unfolds, Lucrece discovers a painful truth: In order to keep her family together, she will have to tear them apart.

"Paper Thin" author T.K. Lee is an award-winning actor, director, playwright and poet. He was born in Charleston, S.C., but was reared mostly in Mississippi by his maternal great-uncle. He teaches in the MFA Program in Creative Writing at the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus.

Directed by Barry Austin, the TNT production will star Dwayne Johnson, Colleen Bates Lance and Jackson Miller. The creative team will include stage manager Kim Dean Davenport, set designer Mandy Thomas and lighting designer Scott Littleton.

As the "Written in the South" series selection, "Paper Thin" is not part of TNT's regular season or its season ticket package. TNT introduced "Written in the South" in 2016 as a playwriting series to focus on Southern authors or on plays either set in the South or about Southerners. This year's production will be funded by grants from the Robert R. Meyer Foundation and the Alabama Arts Alliance.

This year, TNT for the first time is offering patrons the convenience of online ticket sales at www.terrificnewtheatre.com/tickets. Of course, patrons still can place orders by email and telephone.





