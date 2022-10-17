Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes to the Allen Bales Theatre Next Month

Performances run November 7-13, 2022.

Oct. 17, 2022  
Small Mouth Sounds comes to the Allen Bales Theatre next month. Performances run November 7-13, 2022. The production is directed by Ashley White.

Six characters are desperate to escape the constant bombardment of stress and unhappiness that plagues their bustling urban lives. They find themselves on a silent retreat together and, without speaking, they must learn to communicate while simultaneously dealing with the skeletons in their own closets. As the retreat continues, each of these characters begins to understand the clarity that permeates the silence. With few words spoken, this play offers audiences the same unique experience. 


