ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END to be Presented at Theatre Tuscaloosa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Tuscaloosa will present two performances of "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End" May 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. to benefit Table of Grace, a client-choice food pantry, at Grace Presbyterian Church.

Erma Bombeck captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, "If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?" This is the story behind this beloved humorist who championed women's lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place - the truth.

"Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End" last took the stage with Theatre Tuscaloosa in October 2023. This one-woman show features Carol DeVelice as Erma Bombeck. DeVelice has been acting with Theatre Tuscaloosa since 1977. Starring in over 45 shows, DeVelice brings Erma Bombeck back to life on stage with quick wit and laughter.

"I'm so excited Erma is back," Director and Theatre Tuscaloosa Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "Our initial run of this show was a huge success, so I was thrilled when Carol wanted to perform again to benefit Table of Grace."

Donations will be accepted at the door for admission. All proceeds from these performances will benefit Table of Grace, a client-choice food pantry. Due to discussions of adulthood and strong themes, this show is recommended for ages 13 and up. "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End" takes place May 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Presbyterian Church.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby