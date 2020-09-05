Chambers Academy Will Begin Renovations on the Martin Theater

The project will cost between $500,000 and $1 Million.

The Martin Theater in LaFayette will be renovated soon by the Chambers Academy, according to Valley Times.

"We've been working on it from behind the scenes for a while and we're getting to the point where we're ready to actually proceed with trying to fix it up," said Chambers Academy Admission Director Emily Milford. "We've gone in and done a bunch of the demo, cleaning it out and gutting it."

The project will cost between $500,000 and $1 Million.

Chambers Academy has been applying for grants, and has received one from the Alabama Historical Commission.

"We've gotten a few grants to help cover some minor repairs while we were trying to figure out a game plan to cover the cost of the whole project," Milford said.

Once renovated, the theater will be used for events such as theater productions, graduations, and banquets, as well as being opened up to the community for movies nights or rentals.

Read more on Valley Times.

Shows View More Birmingham Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You