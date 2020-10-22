Alabama Repertory Dance Theatre Announces Fall 2020 Virtual Concert

The concert will be available through this link starting at 7:30pm October 23rd until 11:59pm on October 25th.

This concert is comprised of a collection of screendances produced by the esteemed dance faculty at UA. They hope you will be treated to a transformative visual experience that merges both performance and cinematic aesthetics, while capturing your imagination around the infinite possibilities of how movement may be presented. ARDT has garnered a reputation for a unique and graceful phenomenon.

Viewing access may be secured through their ticketing system, ua.universitytickets.com, free of charge with a recommended gift of $20 to UA Theatre and Dance. Upon checkout, you will receive confirmation email with a link to the concert and the program. The concert will be available through this link starting at 7:30pm October 23rd until 11:59pm on October 25th.

Join the production's choreographers, directors, and composers prior to the premiere of the concert for an informal conversation about the creative process. This guided, casual and wide-ranging conversation will offer a look into the evening's performance through the eyes of these creative artists. At 7:00pm, the directors and choreographers will introduce their pieces, and then viewers will be directed to a link that will guide them to the premiere viewing of the concert. The talk-back about the pieces will follow the viewing of the concert at 8:15pm. They invite you to join them for both the talk-back and the virtual concert as they embark upon their first virtual performance of the Alabama Repertory Dance Theatre. Participation is free. Register at dance.ua.edu/2020-2021-season/ to receive the Zoom link.

