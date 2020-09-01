Alabama Performance Venues Light Up Red to Call for Support Towards the Entertainment Industry

The venues are urging for the passage of the Restart Act.

Performance venues across Alabama are taking part in a 'red alert' effort to call for the support of the entertainment industry, the Tuscaloosa News reports.

The venues are urging, according to the Tuscaloosa News, for the "passage of the Restart Act (S. 3814/HR 7481) which has cleared the Senate, but is currently stalled in the House of Representatives."

The Act would not only extend the Payroll Protection Program, but also establish a loan program to small businesses and extend unemployment compensation for freelancers and self-employed workers.

