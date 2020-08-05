Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vaux-Hall in Brussels Park Continues Their Summer Event

The event will run July 3 to August 23, each weekend. 

Aug. 5, 2020  

Vaux-Hall in Brussels Park will still hold their summer event, according to their site.

This year's event is the 4th year Vaux-Hall is opening its doors to the public with concerts, workshops, film projections, dance and games.

The event will include Guignolet in the Park and Fifty Summer Sessions.

See the full schedule of events HERE.

Watch the trailer for the event below!


