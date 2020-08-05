Vaux-Hall in Brussels Park Continues Their Summer Event

The event will run July 3 to August 23, each weekend.

Vaux-Hall in Brussels Park will still hold their summer event, according to their site.

The event will run July 3 to August 23, each weekend.

This year's event is the 4th year Vaux-Hall is opening its doors to the public with concerts, workshops, film projections, dance and games.

The event will include Guignolet in the Park and Fifty Summer Sessions.

See the full schedule of events HERE.

Watch the trailer for the event below!

Shows View More Belgium Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You