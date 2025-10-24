Jade Bird Comes to Botanique in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Folk and pop singer-songwriter Jade Bird is coming to Botanique next month. Bringing stripped-down, honest and heartfelt UK indie folk, the performance is on 19 November at Rotonde.

UK born and bred, now LA-based, Jade Bird is a singer-songwriter with a natural flair for blending genres. Having signed to Glassnote Records whilst still in her teens, Jade’s worldly approach to her music evolved over time as she increasingly became impossible to pigeonhole with each release; indie, folk, rock, pop, soul, country, Americana- she could do it all and she would - but on her own terms. Over the course of her career, Jade has toured the world, played iconic festivals including Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits, and delivered standout performances on Later… With Jools Holland, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. As well as opening for Tom Odell on his upcoming North American Fall tour, Jade recently played this year’s Glastonbury and will appear at Bourbon and Beyond in the U.S. this September.

Jade Bird’s third album Who Wants to Talk About Love?, is a record that interrogates the way relationship patterns repeat through the generations and, above all, the great cosmic question mark that is ‘love’. From its title, which sincerely asks Who Wants to Talk About Love?, onwards, it’s a record that invites us to join her quest to understand this powerful, addictive, beautiful, destructive force that drives us all. “I want it to be a conversation,” she says. “I want it to be a real back and forth.

