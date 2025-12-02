DON GIOVANNI Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

🎭 NEW! Belgium Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Belgium & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera Ballet Vlaanderen will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” in a winter run that opens in mid-December and continues into January, with performances staged in Ghent and Antwerp.

The production, directed by Tom Goossens with a cast that includes Sammy Van den Heuvel and Sophie Klenk-Wulff, is part of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen’s 2025–26 season and pairs the company’s orchestra and chorus with staged dramatic production values intended to bring fresh life to Mozart’s drama of seduction and consequence.

The engagement runs from mid-December 2025 into January 2026, with performances scheduled in Ghent’s Opera Gent (Operagebouw) and at venues in Antwerp; scheduled performance dates include shows beginning Dec. 14, 2025, and continuing through at least Jan. 20, 2026.

Tickets are on sale through Opera Ballet Vlaanderen’s box office and the hosting venues’ ticketing services, and can be purchased online via the company and venue websites. Patrons are advised to consult those official ticketing pages for exact performance times, seating availability and accessibility information.

