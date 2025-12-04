La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra Performs For The First Time At The Salzburg Festival

🎭 NEW! Belgium Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Belgium & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra has announced that Music Director Alain Altinoglu and the La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra have received a prestigious international invitation. For the very first time in the rich history of the theatre, the Music Director and the La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra have been invited to perform at the famous Salzburg Festival.

Christina Scheppelmann: “It is a great honour, for La Monnaie to have its music director and orchestra being invited to this important international festival! It is a wonderful confirmation of the quality of our orchestra and the respect Alain Altinoglu enjoys internationally.”



On Wednesday 29 July and Saturday 1 August, the La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra will be performing at the Großes Festspielhaus at Salzburg Festival with the following programme:

Jules Massenet: Werther

Conductor: Alain Altinoglu

Soloist(s):



Benjamin Bernheim (Werther)

Marianne Crebassa (Charlotte)

Sandra Hamaoui (Sophie)

Andrey Zhilikhovsky (Albert)

Manuel Winckhler (Le Bailli)

Tomislav Jukić (Schmidt)

and others

Chorus: Salzburger Festspiele und Theater Kinderchor

If you want to see the La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra at work, you don't have to wait until July or travel all the way to Salzburg. They will be appearing in Benvenuto Cellini, Idomeneo, Re di Creta, Medusa and Tosca, and then there is also:

Carnival Season, the opening concert of 2026, on 9 January at Bozar.

Nuts & Mice, in which Alain Altinoglu and the La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra bring Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker to life for the whole family.

Classical Journey, in which Clelia Cafiero and the La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra take a Grand Tour through Mozart's Prague and Mendelssohn's Scottish ruins.

Fasten Seat Belts!, our symphonic season finale featuring Richard Strauss's Also Sprach Zarathustra, among other works.

