Stephan Zilias Appointed as New Music Director Of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

Opera Ballet Vlaanderen has appointed Stephan Zilias as its new Music Director. He will take up the position in September 2026, succeeding Alejo Pérez, who stepped down last month.

Since 2020, Stephan Zilias has served as Generalmusikdirektor of Staatsoper Hannover. His contract, which officially ended last year, was extended for the current season. During his tenure, he built a strong artistic profile with productions that span both the grand romantic repertoire and contemporary creations. His musical direction of works such as Lohengrin, Rosenkavalier, Parsifal, Lear, La Juive, Greek Passion, Carmen, Otello, The Turn of the Screw, Mefistofele, Rusalka and Der Vampyr was widely praised for its musical clarity and dramatic depth. Under his leadership, the orchestra of Staatsoper Hannover enhanced its reputation as one of the most versatile ensembles in the German-speaking opera world. The house received regular nominations from Opernwelt and won the OPER! Award for Best Opera House of the Year in 2021.

Zilias also has strong ties with Deutsche Oper Berlin, where he previously worked as Kapellmeister and assistant to Sir Donald Runnicles. In recent seasons, he has conducted Fidelio, Madama Butterfly, Detlev Glanert's Oceane, and a highly acclaimed production of Rued Langgaard's Antikrist directed by Ersan Mondtag.

Other guest appearances include engagements with the Leipzig Opera, Prague State Opera, the Savonlinna Festival in Finland, and Theater an der Wien, where he is currently preparing the Austrian premiere of Alice in Wonderland by Unsuk Chin.

Zilias is also active on the concert stage, with a repertoire that ranges from Schumann, Dutilleux, and Haydn to world premieres of contemporary works. He is regularly invited by the Staatsorchester Nürnberg, Teatro Lirico di Cagliari, Zürcher Kammerorchester, Berner Symphonieorchester, Bremer Philharmoniker, Orchestre Symphonique de Mulhouse, Beethoven Orchester Bonn, and the Radio Filharmonisch Orkest of the Netherlands.

He studied piano and conducting in Cologne, Düsseldorf, and London, where he is an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music.

At Opera Ballet Vlaanderen, Stephan Zilias previously conducted Der Freischütz by Carl Maria von Weber in a production by Christoph Marthaler—a bold staging that was highly praised for its musical excellence both in Belgium and abroad.

With this appointment, Opera Ballet Vlaanderen reaffirms its ambition to deepen the artistic development of its orchestra and to strengthen the dialogue between tradition and innovation.

"I have very fond memories of Der Freischütz, where I immediately felt a strong connection with the spirit and atmosphere of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen,” says Stephan Zilias. “I have always admired the company's great artistic openness and its clear vision in keeping opera and ballet relevant, vibrant, and exciting. Together with the orchestra, the chorus, the singers, and the entire team, we will continue to explore new musical perspectives—a wonderful task I greatly look forward to.”

“With Stephan Zilias, we welcome a conductor of international experience, broad musical vision, and a great sense of adventure,” says Jan Vandenhouwe, Artistic Director of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen. “His musicianship, openness, and ability to connect tradition with innovation fit perfectly with the artistic direction of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen.”

Zilias will remain with Staatsoper Hannover until August and will begin his work at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in September.

