SERENADE VOOR HOUTBLAZERS Comes to Opera Ballet Vlanderen

Zangers en orkestleden, verbonden aan Opera Ballet Vlaanderen, trakteren je maandelijks op een ontspannend aperitiefconcert.

Het Symfonisch Orkest van OBV bevat een schat aan getalenteerde musici. Elk seizoen plaatsen we meerdere orkestgroepen solistisch in de kijker.

Spotlights dit keer op de houtblazers van het Symfonisch Orkest met een mooi panorama van opbeurende luistermuziek van de 18e tot de 20e eeuw: van Mozarts Serenade voor blazers over Gounods aanstekelijke Petite Symphonie tot het Decet in D, opus 14 van de Roemeense componist George Enescu.

Love Theater in Belgium? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.