Mark Padmore & Simon Lepper Will Perform at La Monnaie Next Month

Mark Padmore & Simon Lepper will perform a recital at La Monnaie in 2022.

The last time the famous tenor Mark Padmore trod the boards at la Monnaie, he treated us to a magnificent recital of works by Beethoven and Schumann. Having previously performed at La Monnaie in Don Giovanni (Mozart), The Rake's Progress (Stravinsky), La clemenza di Tito (Mozart), and War Requiem (Britten), he returns this season with his regular collaborator, the pianist Simon Lepper, in a programme that combines French mélodies, German lieder, and an extensive selection of English-language songs.

The performance is on 7 February 2022.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/2004-mark-padmore-simon-lepper.