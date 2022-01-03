Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mark Padmore & Simon Lepper Will Perform at La Monnaie Next Month

pixeltracker

The performance is on 7 February 2022.

Jan. 3, 2022  

Mark Padmore & Simon Lepper Will Perform at La Monnaie Next Month

Mark Padmore & Simon Lepper will perform a recital at La Monnaie in 2022.

The last time the famous tenor Mark Padmore trod the boards at la Monnaie, he treated us to a magnificent recital of works by Beethoven and Schumann. Having previously performed at La Monnaie in Don Giovanni (Mozart), The Rake's Progress (Stravinsky), La clemenza di Tito (Mozart), and War Requiem (Britten), he returns this season with his regular collaborator, the pianist Simon Lepper, in a programme that combines French mélodies, German lieder, and an extensive selection of English-language songs.

The performance is on 7 February 2022.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/2004-mark-padmore-simon-lepper.


Related Articles View More Belgium Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Anastasia Royal Mess Velvet Pouch
Anastasia Royal Mess Velvet Pouch
Beetlejuice Unisex Beetle Joggers
Beetlejuice Unisex Beetle Joggers
Courtney Reed: Woman Running the Kingdom Tee
Courtney Reed: Woman Running the Kingdom Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Wilton's Music Hall Announces 'Sing For A Sailor'
  • Cast Change Announced For NABUCCO at Royal Opera House
  • ALICE IN WINTERLAND Pick-Your-Own-Path Adventure Will be Available to Stream
  • VIDEO: Watch a Clip From The Royal Ballet's Production of THE DANTE PROJECT