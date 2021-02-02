Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

La Monnaie and Théâtre du Capitole Will Both Remain Closed Until March

La Monnaie du Mont will be streaming a program entirely dedicated to Mozart in lieu of its in-person programming.

Feb. 2, 2021  

La Monnaie du Mont in Brussels, and Toulouse's Theatre du Capitole in France will both remain closed until March, OperaWire reports.

La Monnaie du Mont will be streaming a program entirely dedicated to Mozart in lieu of its in-person programming.

Théâtre du Capitole was forced to cancel Debussy's "Pelléas et Mélisande" as the country has closed its borders to non-European Union countries due to the spread of COVID-19. France will likely move into a third lockdown this month.

In Belgium, all leisure travel abroad has been suspended until March, and anti-lockdown protests have spread.

Read more on OperaWire.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Jessica Vosk On Demand
Jessica Vosk On Demand
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET

Related Articles View More Belgium Stories   Shows
February is Mozart Month at La Monnaie Photo

February is Mozart Month at La Monnaie

Alejo Pérez Conducts Festive Reunion of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Symphony Orchestra Photo

Alejo Pérez Conducts Festive Reunion of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

La Monnaie to Present MOZART AKADEMIE Photo

La Monnaie to Present MOZART AKADEMIE

ARTE Concert Streams Les Contes dHoffmann Photo

ARTE Concert Streams 'Les Contes d'Hoffmann'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Perth Theatre Presents FIRST PIANO ON THE MOON
  • Bearfoot Theatre Presents DO YOUR PARENTS KNOW YOU'RE STRAIGHT?
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Begins Rehearsal for Australian Premiere!
  • Additional Tickets Have Been Released For THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA