La Monnaie and Théâtre du Capitole Will Both Remain Closed Until March

La Monnaie du Mont in Brussels, and Toulouse's Theatre du Capitole in France will both remain closed until March, OperaWire reports.

La Monnaie du Mont will be streaming a program entirely dedicated to Mozart in lieu of its in-person programming.

Théâtre du Capitole was forced to cancel Debussy's "Pelléas et Mélisande" as the country has closed its borders to non-European Union countries due to the spread of COVID-19. France will likely move into a third lockdown this month.

In Belgium, all leisure travel abroad has been suspended until March, and anti-lockdown protests have spread.

