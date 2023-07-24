La Monnaie Hosts a Kids Workshop For CASSANDRA in September

The event is set for 17 September.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July
VERDI & LA SCALA Comes to La Monnaie in September Photo 2 VERDI & LA SCALA Comes to La Monnaie in September
CASSANDRA Comes to La Monnaie in September Photo 3 CASSANDRA Comes to La Monnaie in September

A Trojan king, a daughter who can predict the future, a vengeful god … Cassandra is a brand-new opera that reinvigorates an ancient Greek myth. Ideal material for an artistic discovery, for young and old!

On Sunday 17 September, La Monnaie will invite the whole family to dive into the intriguing world of Cassandra. While you enjoy the opera in our Main Auditorium at 15:00, your (grand)children aged 6 to 12 can take part in a fun workshop full of song and dance. Afterwards, everyone will be able to exchange their experiences over a snack and a drink. A family outing to remember!





