HET LIJFLIED Comes to Nationale Opera and Ballet

Performances run through January 2023.

Sep. 23, 2022  
HET LIJFLIED Comes to Nationale Opera and Ballet

In Het lijflied (The Body's Song) you're taken on an adventure with Ina as she journeys through her own body. You'll see her tuning into the chatter of the almighty mind, being swept away by the deafening beat of her heart, watching as a large poo is made in her bowls, and teaming up with her white blood cells to fight off a virus. When she returns to the outside world after her exciting adventure, she understands that her body is an ally she can count on.

The makers of Het lijflied take inspiration from the hidden sounds, processes, and stories of the human body. Composer Lucas Wiegerink has skilfully weaved bodily noises through his piece, which also features elements of jazz a plethora of operas. He developed the plan for this sensory children's production together with French theatre and opera director Alma Terrasse, who is also responsible for the libretto.

Performances run through January 2023.


September 23, 2022

