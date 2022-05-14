Vagabond Players to Stage THE FANTASTICKS

Vagabond Players rounds out its 106th season with the world's longest running musical, The Fantasticks (Book and Lyrics by Tom Jones, Music by Harvey Schmidt). This magical show was suggested by a play, Les Romanesque, by Edmond Rostand. Originally slated for the 104th season, Vagabond Players is thrilled to welcome back and present this production post- pandemic.

There's always time to remember this legendary romance about a boy, a girl, their two conniving fathers who plot to keep them apart, and a love that transcends all boundaries and expectations. Filled with one of the finest scores ever written for the stage, ("Try to Remember," "Soon It's Gonna Rain," "They Were You,") The Fantasticks is a bewitching comedy and haunting love story has entranced generations of theatre-goers, and will be sure to enchant and captivate Vagabond audiences for a long time to come. The Fantasticks opens Friday, May 20 and runs through Sunday, June 19, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Special performances include: a New for 2022 Saturday matinee on June 4 at 2 p.m. and a special $16 Thursdays on Broadway performance on June 16 at 8 p.m.

For tickets and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Special group rates are available online. Located at 806 S. Broadway, the Vagabond Theatre is easily accessible to patrons. The Fantasticks is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

Graphic Design: John Macia