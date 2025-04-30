Vagabond Players Closes 109th Season With PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vagabond Players will close out the 109th season with a comedy of cosmic proportions - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE by legendary comedian, actor, and writer Steve Martin.

It's 1904, and who should walk into a popular Parisian bistro but young Pablo Picasso - bursting with self-confidence, an overactive libido and ready to set the art world afire with cubism. But wait, it just so happens that the brilliant young Albert Einstein (working feverishly on a Theory of Relativity that will transform physics) happens to be at the Lapin Agile as well! With whip-smart dialogue, philosophical musings, and rapid-fire comedy, Steve Martin's play hilariously explores what happens when art, science, and ego collide.

Martin's own comic genius plays fast and loose with fact, fame, and fortune as these two geniuses and a handful of bystanders debate with infectious dizziness the new century's coming achievements. Outrageous, fantastical, and packing a surprise punch you'll never see coming, PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE is a joyous celebration of the nature of genius.

PICASSO AT THE LAPINE AGILE opens Friday, May 30 and runs through Sunday, June 22, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. And check out a special “Thursdays on Broadway” performance June 19 at 8 p.m. when all tickets are just $10.

