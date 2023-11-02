Tickets for 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA in Baltimore Go On Sale Tomorrow

The show will play in Baltimore from Tuesday, April 16 through Sunday, April 21, 2024, for eight performances only.  

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Tickets for 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA in Baltimore Go On Sale Tomorrow

Single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MAMMA MIA! in Baltimore will go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. EST. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or the Hippodrome Box Office (12 N. Eutaw Street) Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and on show days from 11 a.m. until showtime. Groups of 10 or more should contact BaltimoreGroups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

The show will play in Baltimore from Tuesday, April 16 through Sunday, April 21, 2024, for eight performances only.  

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again. 

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.  

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Also produced by Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest-grossing live-action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals is the Executive Producer in association with Work Light Productions.

The special edition cast recording of MAMMA MIA! is available on Decca Broadway.

For information about MAMMA MIA! visit www.mammamiathetour.com




RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
I AND YOU By Lauren Gunderson to be Presented at Compass Rose Theater Photo
I AND YOU By Lauren Gunderson to be Presented at Compass Rose Theater

In this award-winning play, two classmates bond over a shared assignment on Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass, revealing a deeper mystery that connects them.

2
Karen Knotts to Perform One-Woman Show at Cumberland Theatre Photo
Karen Knotts to Perform One-Woman Show at Cumberland Theatre

Get ready for a night of laughter and nostalgia as Karen Knotts takes the stage at Cumberland Theatre in her one-woman show, Tied Up in Knotts! Don't miss this opportunity to hear stories about her famous father, Don Knotts, and growing up in Tinseltown. Catch the show on Thursday, November 2nd at 8:00 pm.

3
Howard Kaye Joins The Cast of Olney Theatre Centers THE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF as Tevye Photo
Howard Kaye Joins The Cast of Olney Theatre Center's THE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF as Tevye

Broadway veteran, Howard Kaye has joined the cast of Olney Theatre Center's production of Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Peter Flynn. 

4
THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland This Holiday Season Photo
THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland This Holiday Season

 This holiday season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present The Nutcracker in Annapolis, Hampstead, and Westminster, MD. This yearly tradition from Maryland’s premier ballet company will delight audiences with its whimsical story, entertaining characters, and festive sets and costumes.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon in Baltimore The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon
The Cumberland Theatre (12/07-12/17)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Baltimore Mrs. Doubtfire
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (1/30-2/04)
Bach, Handel, and Beloved Carols! in Baltimore Bach, Handel, and Beloved Carols!
First Evangelical Lutheran Church (12/03-12/03)
Chamber Music on the Hill presents the Azimuth String Quartet in Baltimore Chamber Music on the Hill presents the Azimuth String Quartet
Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center (11/19-11/19)
Westminster Symphony Orchestra Concert in Baltimore Westminster Symphony Orchestra Concert
Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall (12/08-12/08)
Addams Family School Edition in Baltimore Addams Family School Edition
Children's Theatre of Southern Maryland (11/17-11/19)
Rockville Musical Theatre presents “Young Frankenstein” in Baltimore Rockville Musical Theatre presents “Young Frankenstein”
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (10/27-11/12)
Big the Musical in Baltimore Big the Musical
Scottfield Theatre Company (11/03-11/12)
Clue in Baltimore Clue
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/12)
Bach, Telemann, and Handel! in Baltimore Bach, Telemann, and Handel!
Grace United Methodist Church (11/05-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You