The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Announces 2022 Season

Following the tumult of the last year and a half, and schedules which have been forced to change numerous times due to the Pandemic, The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is preparing to look to the future with the announcement of its 2022 Season. The new season of shows will begin in January, kicking off the theatre's 28th season of bringing live Broadway-style entertainment to the Frederick stage.



The season will begin with the return of the Little Sisters of Hoboken in the hilarious musical comedy Meshuggah-Nuns!, followed in the spring by Jerry Herman's classic Hello, Dolly!, which was postponed from its original 2021 run. For the summer, Way Off Broadway will produce the regional premiere of the new musical The Beverly Hillbillies - The Musical, based on the hit television series from the '60s. The fall will be filled with mystery and intrigue with the stage adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express by Ken Ludwig. Rounding out the season will be Way Off Broadway's new holiday production, Countdown to Christmas.



MESHUGGAH-NUNS!

January 14 - March 5, 2022

The Kunkels (the poor family living behind Mount St. Helen's School) have won the lottery and gifted the Sisters an all-expense-paid trip on the "Faiths of All Nations" Cruise. After a week at sea, several people become ill, including all of the actors in the ship's production of Fiddler on the Roof. (All except the actor playing Tevye, that is.) The ship's captain, knowing of the Sisters' show biz savvy, requests that the Sisters and Tevye put on a revue. The result: Meshuggah-Nuns! The Ecumenical Nunsense.



HELLO, DOLLY!

March 25 - May 21, 2022

Dolly Levi is a widow, a matchmaker, and a professional meddler - but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself. Set in New York City at the turn of the last century, Hello, Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish. This blockbuster Broadway hit bursts with humor, romance, high-energy, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history.



THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES - THE MUSICAL

June 3 - August 21, 2022

When 17-year-old Elly May Clampett's father unexpectedly strikes it rich, he moves his family from the Ozarks to Beverly Hills, California. Suddenly torn from her pig-farmer fiancé, the beautiful but naïve tomboy is thrown into a world of debutante balls, polo matches, and people mainly concerned with their place in society. Nearly taken in by a couple of scheming ne'er-do-wells, Elly proves traditional country virtue triumphs over slick city vice.



Agatha Christie's

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

September 9 - November 6, 2022

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again.



COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS

November 26 - December 23, 2022

Christmas is always the most popular time of the year at Way Off Broadway. And the theatre is the perfect place to celebrate the holiday with family and friends. Countdown to Christmas will be a heartwarming stroll down memory lane as stories of Christmases past are shared and the true meaning of the season is remembered. It's a feel-good show perfect for the entire family.



"We're very much looking forward to the 2022 Season," says Bill Kiska, Way Off Broadway's Executive Producer. "After the uncertainty of the last couple of seasons, we wanted to put together a line-up that would have something for everyone. So next year we have a blockbuster classic, comedies, and one of the most well-known mysteries of all time."

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is a unique entertainment destination in the region, combining both a delicious dinner with live theatrical entertainment. While at one time the majority of the theatre's guests came from Frederick County, over recent seasons, Way Off Broadway has become a true regional theatre, welcoming guests from all over the tri-state area. At the same time, Way Off Broadway's performers also come from all over the region and as far away as New York, Colorado, and Florida.



"Way Off Broadway is unlike any other theatre in Frederick," Kiska adds.



Way Off Broadway has performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. For evening performances, guests arrive for dinner at 6:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. For matinees, guests arrive for lunch at 12:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 2:15 p.m. Regular priced tickets on a Friday evening or Sunday matinee are $50 per person; on a Saturday, tickets are $53 per person.



To learn more about Way Off Broadway's 2022 Season, or about purchasing Season Subscriptions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.