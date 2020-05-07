The Scattered Players Presents SHATTERED SPACE

Newly formed virtual theatre company, The Scattered Players, will be presenting their first online theatrical show - Shattered Space.

The Scattered Players was founded in April 2020 by Chris Uehlinger, Matt Payne, Benjamin-Ernest Abraham, and Lance Bankerd. With their background in tech, programming, theatre performance, projection design, and directing, they set out to create a fully custom built online platform to create an immersive experience in real time.

Their first project, Shattered Space, is a devised, collaborative piece directed by Benjamin-Ernest Abraham & Lance Bankerd. After a major cataclysmic event, known as T h e S h a t t e r, inhabitants of a once closely knit two sun solar system are hurtled into space, unable to communicate or fly ships, and are isolated from one another. In this universe, audience members take on the role of the only pilots left in the universe, the Star Jockeys. Star Jockeys travel from planet to space station and to other celestial locations where they meet the location's inhabitants and, hopefully, are able to offer some help.

Shattered Space will be running "missions" three times per show night, approximately 45 minutes run time. There will be thirty "pilots" maximum per mission. Shows run Friday, June 5th - 28th on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays.







Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You