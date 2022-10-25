The Howard County Arts Council Announces Cultural Arts Showcase 2022
The event is on November 16, 2022.
The Howard County Arts Council is now accepting attendee registration for the Cultural Arts Showcase, presented in partnership with the Recreation & Leisure Services Branch (RALS) of the Maryland Recreation & Parks Association. The event will be held at Howard County Center for the Arts at 8510 High Ridge Road in Ellicott City on November 16, 2022.
The Showcase is a program to assist school and cultural civic organizations in identifying visual, literary and performing artists for workshops, performances, demonstrations, and residencies. This is an opportunity to meet and view the work of nearly 30 performing artists, each presenting an 8-minute excerpt of their work, and to meet other individual visual, literary and performing artists, who will be on hand to discuss their programs with attendees. This year's application process was very competitive and we are pleased to welcome some new artists to the Showcase. Advance registration is required for Showcase attendees and is available online at hocoarts.org or by phone at 410-313-ARTS (2787). The registration deadline is November 9, 2022.
