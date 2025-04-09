THE PIANO LESSON, ART, and More Set For Everyman 35th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everyman has announced its 2025/2026 season, a six-show lineup featuring its 18-member ensemble of resident actors in productions that embody the company’s three-decade legacy of building incredible theatre in the city of Baltimore.

In a season that reflects a careful curation process by Everyman’s Artistic Team, at an organization that prides itself on delivering Great Stories, Well Told, long-time patrons of the theatre will recognize Everyman’s proven formula: a combination of great plays chosen for their diversity in style and subject matter that all contain exceptional storytelling and artistic merit. The lineup ranges from inventive new plays and modern masterpieces to internationally acclaimed contemporary works and timeless classics in the American canon.

“Everyman is known nationwide for being a professional equity theatre company that celebrates the actor and features a Resident Company of Artists,” says Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi. “And as we head into our 35th year, I’m proud that Everyman has not only been recognized as one of the premier theatres on the East Coast, but that we’ve been able to contribute to one of the most vibrant arts and theatre communities in the country.”

“We take great pride in being able to create opportunities to sustain artists that are local to the Baltimore/Washington D. C. area,” adds Managing Director Marissa LaRose. “Only a handful of theatres nationwide can boast that they feature an ensemble of professional actors like ours, while also being driven to ensure all theatre and educational arts programming continues to be accessible to everyone in the community.”

Everyman Theatre’s 2025/2026 Season Lineup

Everyman’s 2025/2026 season opens with the American classic and Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, presented as part of The Baltimore August Wilson Celebration. Set in 1930s Pittsburgh, the play weaves history and spirituality together in a haunting narrative that explores the conflict between protecting one’s heritage and forging a path into the future. It will be directed by Everyman’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Company Member, Paige Hernandez (Dinner and Cake, Flyin’ West), and runs August 31-September 28.

Next is the internationally acclaimed comedy, ‘Art’, by Yasmina Reza. Produced in more than 45 countries and translated into over 30 languages, this Tony Award-winning modern classic is a razor-sharp, provocative comedy set in modern-day Paris that tackles the complexities of friendship and the subjective nature of art, loyalty, and taste. It will be directed by Everyman’s Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein (And Then There Were None, A Midsummer Night's Dream), and runs October 19-November 16.

Continuing its annual tradition of staging a mystery during the holidays, Everyman invites you to embrace the madness with a gaslight of a thriller: Deceived – a gripping new adaptation by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson, based on the famous psychological play Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton. This play will be directed by Lancisi (Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Dial M for Murder) and runs November 30-January 4.

The second half of the season begins with the world premiere of Dawn, written by Everyman’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Company Member Tuyết Thị Phạm – author of the acclaimed Dinner and Cake. Recognized for her powerful writing on the topics of family, culture and identity, this new play tells the story of a mother and daughter who confront their legacy of love and loss as they navigate their differing beliefs as survivors of the Khmer Rouge in the late 1970s. It will run from February 1 – March 1.

As springtime arrives and the cherry trees begin to bloom, Everyman will present the hilarious Tony Award-winning comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, by Christopher Durang. Inspired by the works of Anton Chekhov, this play is a satirical and poignant exploration of family tensions and longing for relevance in a changing world. It will be directed by Lancisi and runs March 22 – April 19.



Closing out the season will be Kate Hamill’s exciting new adaptation of Emma, a fast-paced modern take on Jane Austen’s classic story of love and romance. With a large size cast of 8 actors, this play will be a shining example of the acting strength and camaraderie among Everyman’s Resident Company members. It will be directed by Laura Kepley (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, or The Book Club Play, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery) and runs May 17 – June 14.

