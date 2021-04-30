Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MOST MASSIVE WOMAN WINS Presented by Strand Theater Company Opens Tonight

The cast features: Penni Barnett, Molly Boyle, Kaitlyn Fowler, and Jess Rivera.

Apr. 30, 2021  
The Strand Theater Company's The Most Massive Woman Wins by Madeleine George is opening tonight! Challenging, brutal and hilarious, four women of various shapes and sizes sitting in the waiting room of a liposuction clinic explore their perceptions of body image. The women reveal their experiences dealing with their weight issues through monologues, short scenes, and even schoolyard rhymes. From painful childhood memories to frustrations with the opposite sex, these experiences both haunt and empower these women as they imagine their way to a new vision of themselves as beautiful and whole.

The production runs through May 16, 2021. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors and artists.

"The Most Massive Woman Wins" is an exceptionally painful, entirely realistic, and absolutely hilarious theatrical journey into the world of the INSANE struggles women endure when coming to terms with body image." says the Strand Associate Artistic Director, Erin Riley. "Don't miss this unforgettable piece of theater that will leave you questioning your own point of view on your own self-image."

All performances take place online - viewing xlinks will be provided following ticket purchases. Tickets are available at strand-theater.org.

Performance Dates:

Friday, April 30, 7pm

Saturday, May 1, 7pm

Sunday, May 2, 6pm

Friday, May 7, 7pm

Saturday, May 8, 7pm

Sunday May 9, 6pm

Friday, May 14, 7pm

Saturday, May 15, 7pm

Saturday, May 15, 11pm

Sunday May 16, 6pm

Ticket Prices: General Admission - $20, Student/Senior/Artist - $10


