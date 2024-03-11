Spotlight: DONNY OSMOND at The Lyric

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chosen by the public as winner of Best Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production in the Best of Las Vegas honors from The Las Vegas Review Journal, Donny’s show is an exciting, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world.

The audience experiences a 90-minute spectacle as he performs his timeless hits, shares stories of his greatest show-stopping memories and introduces brand new music in a new and completely reimagined song and dance celebration.

Fans are treated to a full Broadway style production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You." The show also includes an interactive segment where anyone in the audience can request any song he's ever recorded. $1 from every ticket purchased will go directly to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.