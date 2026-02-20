Milburn Stone Theatre to Present '70s Musical Comedy DISASTER! This Winter

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College will present Disaster!, the musical comedy packed with '70s hits, outrageous calamities, and over-the-top fun, on February 27, 28, March 1, 6, 7, 8, 2026.

Performances will be held at the Milburn Stone Theatre on Cecil College's North East campus, One Seahawk Drive, North East, MD 21901.

Step aboard a glamorous floating casino and experience a night of chaos, camp, and disco fever. In this riotous spoof of classic '70s disaster films, earthquakes, tidal waves, and infernos strike, sending eccentric guests into a whirlwind of romance, peril, and nonstop laughs.

Featuring hit songs like "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," and "I Will Survive," DISASTER! will have you grooving in your seat and laughing all night.

"Disaster! is the perfect comedy to warm up your winter nights," says MST Artistic Director Andrew John Mitchell. "It's filled with big laughs, over-the-top antics, hot songs, and an exciting cast putting it all together."

A loving parody of The Poseidon Adventure, The Towering Inferno, and Jaws, Disaster! delivers all the over-the-top drama and larger-than-life characters of classic disaster films-played completely for laughs. With a killer soundtrack featuring over 30 unforgettable '70s hits including "Hot Stuff," "I Am Woman," "Sky High," "Never Can Say Goodbye," "Torn Between Two Lovers," "Don't Cry Out Loud," "Mockingbird," "Saturday Night," "Still the One," and many more, this high-energy musical adventure asks the ultimate question: Will true love triumph? Will the disco ball survive?

Disaster! features the acting talents of Johnny Drumgoole and John Murphy as Chad, Alex Fintak as Scott, Andrew Bank as Ted, Natalie Hudson as Marianne, Dale Fleetwood as Tony, Ashley O'Connor Mitchell as Jackie, Maisy Turnbull and Madeline Eklund as Ben/Lisa, Mariel Hazelwood as Sister Mary Downey, Justine Quirk as Shirley, Christopher Casadonti as Maury, Gabrielle Peal as Levora Verona, Bill Campbell as Jake, Phil Hansel as The Wealthy Man, Kelly Divito and Karen Decker as The Wealthy Woman, Conner Hartland as the Taxi Driver, Karly Laskowski as Tracy, Chris Zaczek as the Chef, and Kylie Riha and Jason Edwards in the ensemble.

MST's production of Disaster! features direction by MST Artistic Director Andrew John Mitchell, music direction by Kathy Cammett, choreography by Ava Correlli Lerew, and stage management by Jared DeStafney. The production team also includes scenic design by Ben Marsh, set construction by Ben Marsh, Brandon Gorin, Brett Pearson, and Karly Laskowski, lighting design by Anand Simon, audio engineering by Jen Scorziello, and costume design by Maggie Dennis.