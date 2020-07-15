Single Carrot Theatre Partners With Baltimore Safe Haven For WE BROKE UP Digital Performance

Single Carrot Theatre is now selling tickets to the anticipated final show of the season, we broke up. A percentage of all ticket sales will go to Single Carrot's beloved partner, Baltimore Safe Haven Baltimore Safe Haven "provides opportunities for a higher quality of life for transgender people in Baltimore City living in survival mode."

In order to keep their community engaged and connected in the time of Social Distancing, Single Carrot Theatre has partnered with local Baltimore playwright DJ Hills to create we broke up., an experiential, digital performance. Artistic Director, Genevieve de Mahy stated, "so many of us artists are working to find ways to continue engagement with people and sharing things that can bring joy during this unprecedented time. We are thrilled by the idea of actually making something that is built for a livestream medium, but is also theatrical. We are building something that can bring into people's homes the things they love about theatre; feeling connected, being a part of the action, and most importantly being present with a community."

we broke up. follows two internet personalities as they expose the details of their recent break up live. This piece explores the world of social media celebrities, challenges our culture's addictive consumption of strangers' private lives, and reveals that the distance between genuine vulnerability and performative pain is greater that between one's face and their computer screen. This is the first time playwright DJ Hills (they/he) has worked in the digital realm. About we broke up. they stated "i guess it's weird to say that we broke up. is the 45 minute lifespan of the bastard child of my utter confusion about YouTube celebrities and some pent up grief over losing three family members in the span of two and a half years but, like, saying anything is a meditation on anything, especially the inherent tension between performance and genuine emotion in the age of social media, makes me sound like an asshat. anyway @noahcyrus if you're reading this, i'm sorry i showed everyone in the cast and crew the video of you going live on ig after lil xan dumped you.... and i'm sorry for reminding everyone about it now. (your ep was pretty good). x, deej"

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can-Afford, on sale now and can be found at singlecarrot.com/webrokeup.

Baltimore Safe Haven is hosting an event on Friday, July 17th to paint a Black Trans Lives Matter ground mural on Charles Street between 21st and 23rd streets. Anyone interested in joining can learn more on their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/262689691461053/

