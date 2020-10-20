Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Garrick Ohlsson and Kirill Gerstein

The concert takes place on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 5:30pm ET.

Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) - Baltimore's premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists - presents world renowned pianists Garrick Ohlsson and Kirill Gerstein in the premiere of a unique two piano recital on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 5:30pm ET.

Piano powerhouses Ohlsson and Gerstein join forces for the first time for this special collaboration, and Gerstein, a U.S. citizen, will travel from his home in Berlin to the San Francisco Conservatory and observe all necessary quarantines in order to participate in this recital. The program features piano duos including Busoni's rarely heard Fantasia contrappuntistica; Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, Op. 45; and Ravel's La valse.

Garrick Ohlsson enthuses, "When my brilliant colleague Kirill Gerstein proposed our upcoming adventure for two pianos, how could I refuse? I had played lots of chamber music with other instruments, but very little double piano literature. Here we have re-castings of three important works by each composer, in their own arrangements. The pandemic has altered performance circumstances but not our enthusiasm. We are eager to bring this exciting repertory to you, our audience, now virtually, and hopefully live in the not too distant future."

Gerstein agrees, "I am thrilled to collaborate with Garrick Ohlsson and to perform three seminal works in the two piano repertoire. I grew up admiring Garrick's recording of the Busoni piano concerto and his pianism generally. It is a joy to share our musical and personal friendship with the audience of Shriver Hall, overcoming the difficulties of the current pandemic period."

Concert access is available for three days following the concerts to all ticket holders. All ticket holders are also invited to a post-concert chat with the artists, moderated by Executive Director of Shriver Hall Concert Series, Catherine Cochran.

Tickets: $15. Tickets include concert access and on-demand streaming of the concert for three days following, plus access to a post-concert Q&A with artists.

Link: www.shriverconcerts.org/concert/ohlsson-gerstein

