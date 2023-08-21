Seventh Annual BALTIMORE COMEDY FESTIVAL Announced 

The fifth annual Baltimore Comedy Festival (BCF) brings comedy to the city after a pandemic hiatus.

This year BCF has scaled back for safety, but brings more than 75 professional comedians from nearby Baltimore for six days of showcases at multiple venues around the city. Motor House in Station North will serve as the festival headquarters. Full schedule and list of venues available at Click Here

As the BCF headquarters, Motor House will host the opening night party and opening ceremony showcase on Wednesday, Aug. 30th, as well as two premiere showcases, Friday Sept. 1st 8PM at Enoch Pratt Library Downtown, and Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Sept. 2nd 8:00PM. The closing party is Sept. 4th at The Port Comedy Club. Many BCF events are free; the premiere showcases and events with tickets range from $10-$20.