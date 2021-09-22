SWEENEY TODD Comes To Hagerstown

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is making its way to Hagerstown Maryland. Authentic Community Theatre, known for putting on Broadway level performances at the historic Maryland Theatre, will present Sweeney Todd October 22 and 23.

Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony's, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere. Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's (A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world.

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun.

"The cast and creative team are incredibly talented. We are always blown away by what talent comes out and how much talent this area has to offer" Said Robbie Soto, President of Authentic Community Theatre. "The show itself is going to take you on a different ride then you have ever been taken before with this show".

"Sweeney isn't done incredibly often. It's a bear of a show. The cast is amazing. So far we've just been tackling the music. I can't wait to see the show on its feet" said Karen Heyser-Paone who is playing Mrs. Lovett. "I am beyond excited to be performing with ACT in Sweeney. Lovett is one of my bucket list roles. I'm showing my age, but when I was young I took the VHS tape with Angela Lansbury out at Blockbuster so many times, they finally just gave it to me".

Jeff Clise who is playing Sweeney said "This is my 3rd time doing Sweeney Todd. Second time playing the title role and 2nd time under the same Director. I am excited to see what he comes up with as far as theme and set for this show as he is very creative and never does the same thing twice". He continued "This is one of my favorite shows because the subject matter is not one you usually associate with a musical. The rage I have to tap into as Sweeney stretches my acting abilities and I look forward to seeing how I will be directed this time. Sondheim is a favorite composer as well and this is a very difficult show to sing and I love a good challenge".

Tickets are on sale now for a show you do not want to miss! The show is directed by award winning director, Scott Ruble, and Music Directed by Matthew Dohm.

Tickets are available at https://themarylandtheatre.com/act and are $25.