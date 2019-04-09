Rep Stage Closes Season With THE 39 STEPS

Rep Stage, the professional regional theatre in residence at Howard Community College (HCC), closes its 26th season with "The 39 Steps," a comedy adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the novel by John Buchan. Based on the Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece, this fast-paced spoof of the classic 1935 film is a joy for anyone who loves the magic of theatre.

Directed by Joseph W. Ritsch, this production of the two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning comedy is packed with nonstop adventure and a multitude of characters played by a cast of four. The brilliantly madcap story follows the dashing hero Richard Hannay as he races to solve the mystery of "The 39 Steps," all the while trying to clear his name. A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, "The 39 Steps" amounts to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure.

"The 39 Steps" is licensed by ITV Global Entertainment Limited and based on an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon.

"The 39 Steps" opens May 2, 2019, with a limited run through May 19 in the Studio Theatre of the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center (HVPA) on the campus of HCC, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland. There will be post-show discussions on May 5 and 17. Rep Stage will also hold a pre-show lecture prior to the 2 p.m. performance on May 18.

Tickets are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and the military, and $15 for students with a current ID. Thursdays are $10 performances. For tickets and additional information, visit www.repstage.org or call the box office at 443-518-1500.

The press performance is Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m. For press reservations, contact Zheyan Damavandi in the Rep Stage office at 443-518-1510 or email zdamavandi@howardcc.edu.

CAST

Robbie Gay*: Richard Hannay

Kathryn Tkel*: Annabella Schmidt/Pamela/Margaret

Michael Wood*: Clown 1

Noah Israel**: Clown 2

ARTISTIC TEAM

Adapted by: Patrick Barlow

Directed by: Joseph W. Ritschv

Set Design: James Fouchard++

Lighting Design: Conor Mulligan++

Sound Design: Sarah O'Halloran

Costume Design: Joan Mather

Properties Design: Jason Dearing

Dialect Coach: Teresa Spencer

Stage Manager: Josie R. Felt*

Assistant Stage Manager: Amanda Reandeau**

* Members Actor's Equity Association

** Equity Membership Candidate

++ Member of United Scenic Artists, IATSE

vMember of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society





