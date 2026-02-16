Dundalk Community Theatre Will Present MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS in March

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dundalk Community Theatre, in residence at Community College of Baltimore County, presents Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, March 6 - 15, 2026. Performances will be held at the Alvin and Mary Lloyd College Center, John E. Ravekes Theatre at CCBC Dundalk, 7200 Sollers Point Road.

Step aboard the luxurious Orient Express and experience one of the most thrilling mysteries ever written. In this stylish and suspenseful stage adaptation by celebrated playwright Ken Ludwig, the legendary detective Hercule Poirot must solve a baffling murder before the killer strikes again. With a train full of intriguing suspects, each with secrets to hide, time is running out—and everyone is a suspect.

Packed with sharp wit, theatrical flair and the twists and turns that have made Agatha Christie the bestselling novelist of all time, Murder on the Orient Express is a gripping whodunit that promises an unforgettable night of drama, intrigue, and classic detective storytelling.

DCT's production of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is directed by Joey Hellman with set, lighting, sound design and technical direction by Marc W. Smith and costumes by Tammy Oppel. TraceyAnn Tokar Smith is stage manager and properties manager is Amy Vickers.

Ticket prices are $25 (adults), $23 (seniors), $18 (student/child) and free for CCBC students with current ID. Tickets can be purchased at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787), online at ccbctickets.com or at the door one hour prior to the performances.