Tickets Now On Sale For Peter Filichia's MUSICAL WITHOUT MUSICAL Baltimore Premiere

Flipping the Script Productions will present the Baltimore premiere of "Musicals Without Music," a sharp, uproarious new play by legendary New York critic and Broadway authority Peter Filichia.

What happens when the orchestra stops and the stage lights dim? Musical Without Music is exactly what it sounds like. Through a series of fast-paced sketches, the play explores the hilarious, poignant, and often absurd moments that exist in the spaces between the songs.

On Sunday, March 29, 2026, Baltimore's La Familia Soundstage will transform into an intimate, high-energy nightclub-style space. Roomy tables and chairs, couches serve as the "balcony." This production brings the action directly into the audience, offering an innovative, immersive experience that redefines the relationship between artist and spectator.

"Peter Filichia has a way of honoring musical theatre while also poking at it, questioning it, celebrating the wonderful spaces it lives in,"says FTS Founder Stephen Rourke, a staple of the Baltimore theater scene pictured here with Broadway producer, Ken Davenport.

Rourke founded FTS to champion original works that elevate underrepresented voices - including women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community.

Peter Filichia, the Playwright, is a New York-based critic, author, and former President of the Drama Desk.

"Musicals Without Music" serves as a cornerstone of this mission, bringing smart, original, and inclusive theater to the heart of Baltimore.