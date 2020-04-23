Quotidian Theatre Will Stage One Final Play Before Closing

Quotidian Theatre Company has announced that they will stage one final play, before closing their doors.

The final show of the 2019-20 season, Horton Foote's The Day Emily Married, will "most likely" be staged in the spring of 2021. This will be the last Quotidian production.

"When we founded the Quotidian Theatre Company, twenty-three years ago, we had no illusions of living forever, nor of our theater lasting forever, but we did hope to have a good, long run," the company said in a statement.

"With great regret, we must inform you, our subscribers, donors, supporters, and friends, that the Quotidian Theatre Company will soon be going dark."

The company notes that they have put on 57 productions and 915 performances.

To those asking why, Quotidian has supplied the following answer:

"A decision like this doesn't come all at once, nor even in a single season. The crisis at hand might be reason enough, but we have also had to assimilate the financial setbacks resulting from our truncated 2019 season, when we moved to the Randolph Road Theater for a single production, then back to the renovated Writer's Center."

Read the full statement at quotidiantheatre.org.



