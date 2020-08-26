Q-Fest Playwriting Festival 3.0 Announces Artists Lineup
Adventure Theatre MTC, ArtsCentric, 4615 Theatre Company, and Convergence Theatre has announced the artists in Quarantine Festival 3.0.
QFest 3.0, a play festival live-streamed on Sunday, August 30 starting at 2:00PM, will showcase 10-minute plays from 20 writers around the DC metro area themed around identity. This iteration of the festival centers on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and LGBTQ+ artists, asking them to create stories based on their communities.
Each theater will host a 90min live-stream on their Facebook pages; all donated proceeds during the live-stream will go directly to the playwrights.
Q-Fest 3.0 Playwrights Include:
ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC (2:00PM)
Brandon Butts
Rebecca Kiser
DaVon T. Moody
Shayla Simmons
Elizabeth Ung
ARTSCENTRIC (3:30PM)
Ryan Anthony
Ricardo Blagrove
Bryan Jeffrey
Nicole Ruthmarie
Terrance Flemming
4615 THEATRE COMPANY (5:00PM)
Renea Brown
Jon Jon Johnson
Soo-Jin Lee
Claire Lichstenstein
Nathaneal Hatchett
CONVERGENCE THEATRE (6:30PM)
Justin Jarod Bell
Shalyce Hemby
Adrián Iglesias
Nikki Owens
Jasmina Tang
Featured QFest Artists include:
Angeleaza Anderson
Alex De Bard
Geocel Batista
Justin Jarod Bell
Kelli Blackwell
Tsaitami Duchicela
Cara Gabriel
Ryan Gholson
Diana Gonzalez-Ramirez
Sylvern Groomes
Olivia Haller
Joy Jones
Stan Kang
Shayla Lowe
Michelle Lynch
Dan Pyuen
Christopher Richardson
Nia Savoy
Awa Sal Secka
Divinia Shorter
Kylie Smith
Elena Velasco
Jacob Yeh
Jenna Zhu
QFest 3.0 begins at 2:00 PM EST on August 30 on the Adventure Theatre MTC Facebook Page.